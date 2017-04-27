× United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane

United Airlines just reached a settlement with Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was violently dragged off a flight earlier this month in an incident that created an firestorm for the company.

Dao’s lawyers announced the deal Thursday but did not disclose the financial terms of the settlement.

The announcement includes praise for United CEO Oscar Munoz from Thomas Demetrio, one of his lawyers.

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” he said. “In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened…without attempting to blame others, including the City off Chicago.”

It was a police officer who worked for the city who actually removed Dao from the aircraft. The officer has since been suspended.

Dao’s lawyers previously said Dao suffered a concussion and lost teeth during the ordeal. Dao can be seen with blood streaming down his face in footage of the incident.