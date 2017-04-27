× Two men dead after going over Pickwick Dam

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a boat overturned Wednesday afternoon near Pickwick Dam.

The boat capsized around 1 p.m., WBBJ reported.

Casey Cox, 32, and Michael Terry, 69, were killed as a result, according to Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating.

They believe the boat capsized above the dam and the victims were pulled through the dam, Doug Markham with TWRA said.

He said the bodies were found several miles down the river from the dam.