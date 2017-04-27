Two arrested in Memphis motel shooting where man was shot at point-blank range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two people have been arrested for a shooting at a Memphis motel.

Two men were shot at the Welcome Inn on Summer Avenue near I-40 Wednesday morning.

A witness said one of the victims fell as he was "trying to escape and the suspect chased him down, stood over him and fired numerous shots at point-blank range at him."

Both victims are in the hospital.

Kedarius Franklin and Morgan Baldwin are both in custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Franklin is also charged with assault, kidnapping, burglary and several other things.

One witness said he heard about eight gunshots.

Witnesses said they saw a man run from the scene and get into a car driven by a woman and got the license plate.

When police called Baldwin, they say she claimed she was being held against her will and hung up.

She ended up at the Appling Farms precinct where she told police she drove Franklin to a drug sale at the motel, the shooting happened, and they drove to Albert's Cabins on Highway 51.

Police later found Franklin there and he was later taken into custody.

Baldwin admitted she lied about being held against her will.

Police say Franklin admitted to the shooting.