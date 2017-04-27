× Three people wanted in robbery of man who tried to help them at downtown gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three people who robbed a good samaritan in downtown Memphis and stole his truck.

Surveillance video from the BP gas station at Riverside and Carolina shows two of the suspects.

Police say the couple asked a man for help, claiming their truck wasn’t running.

When the man tried to help, the couple pulled out guns and stole the man’s 2007 GMC Sierra truck.

A third suspect drove off in the couple’s truck.