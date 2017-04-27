× Texas murder suspect captured in Mississippi

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. — A Texas man wanted in connection to a 1976 murder was taken into custody in Mississippi.

According to CBS, David Lee Edds was discovered hiding in a wooded area near Waynesboro in Wayne County on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident.

The 71-year-old is accused of killing Rene Guillotte after he left a bar in May 1976. Several hours later, someone discovered the victim’s naked body on a nearby road.

Despite their best efforts, it wasn’t until 2014 that investigators were able to link DNA evidence from the crime scene to Edds, who was already in their database.

In earlier 2017, officials interviewed Edds about the murder. He told authorities he did not know the victim or anything about the crime. He also could not explain how his DNA ended up at the crime scene.

He fled the area last week after being indicted by a grand jury.

CBS discovered Edds had previously been convicted of manslaughter in 1981 and sentenced to 10 years. He also has burglary, robbery, drug and weapons charges on his record.