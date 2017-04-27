× Nineteen students issued summons after three fights at East High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight at East High School results in 19 students being issued juvenile summons.

According to authorities, officers were called to the school around 11 a.m. after several girls got into a fight inside the school. Several of them had reportedly been pepper sprayed by a officer at the school, but were unharmed due to the fight.

As officers were handling that situation a second fight broke out in the parking lot and a third inside the school.

After breaking up the altercations, officers issued juvenile summons to 17 females and two males.