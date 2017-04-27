Man says his car was hit with bullets while driving to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man said he's thankful to be alive after his car was hit with bullets while driving down the interstate.

Darren Williams said it happened on Interstate 40 Southbound on Sunday night just before 10.

"I am going down the freeway. I had my music playing," he said.

He said he just passed the Jackson exit when he heard a loud noise. He didn't think anything of it.

"When I got to work, that's when I realized the tire was shot. There was a bullet in the tire," said Williams.

That wasn't all he found. He said he discovered four bullet holes in all.

"They say there's a plate in here that stopped it. It could have hit me and I not known it," he said.

Williams said he, as well as officers, can't figure out where the bullets came from.

He said he didn't see or hear anything out of the ordinary, but admits he wasn't paying attention.

"That was lucky that I didn't hear it because if you're traveling that high rate of speed and I'm up against the wall, anything could've happened," he said.

Williams works two jobs while going to school and taking care of his family. He said he tries to avoid the violence, but somehow it still found him while just driving to work.

No arrests have been made.