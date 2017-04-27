Man charged with West Memphis motel murder is on parole for another shooting
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man has been charged with a murder at a West Memphis motel.
Roderick Parrish is under arrest.
He is currently being treated at a Memphis hospital.
Police say he was injured during a drug deal at the Motel 6 that led to the Wednesday shooting.
When he is released, he will be extradited to Arkansas.
Police say Parrish has a lengthy criminal history and is on parole for a previous shooting.
