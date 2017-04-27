Lawmakers up in arms following Nathan Bedford Forrest vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Representative Mike Sparks of Smyrna issued an apology for any language in a state House resolution that may have led his colleagues to feel he was trying to pull a fast one on them after they passed a resolution to honor Nathan Bedford Forrest.

"Some people may find it offensive. As it is, I'm not trying to hurt anybody's feelings," he said.

But Representative Antonio Parkinson said he's not buying it.

"We`ve never had an incident like this happen where the legislator violated the trust of the entire body like this."

He said Sparks coupled the resolution with another that honored an author who wrote a book about the controversial general. It was also included in the House's consent calendar which includes a list of measures that usually are harmless and do not require any debate.

"He got the Nathan Bedford Forrest resolution hidden under this pastor out of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It said nothing about Nathan Bedford Forrest on the caption," he explained to WREG's Troy Washington.

Parkinson added that he believes that route was taken to trick the voting body.

"I would never ever in a million years support anything that celebrates Nathan Bedford Forrest."

WREG asked Parkinson why he didn`t read the resolution in it`s entirety before voting, but he said there were simply no red flags.

"If we were to go through every single resolution, we`d be in session for the entire year," he said.

He said he took the resolutions listed on the consent calendar at face value since nothing stuck out.

The resolution passed 94-0.

Parkinson said that would not have been the case if he and his colleagues had been informed.