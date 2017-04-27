× FDA warns about fraudulent claims regarding cancer products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From skin cancer creams and teas, to drops and pills.

Government regulators said all these products made claims online to help prevent, even cure cancer.

That’s why the Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to 14 companies this week, advising them to change or remove fraudulent claims on their websites.

FDA officials say its easy to understand how cancer patients can be lured into bogus claims of cures, especially those touting “natural” ingredients.

But they say any drug or device intended to treat cancer has to get FDA approval first and these don’t.

It looks like some of these companies have already scrapped their websites.

Some red flags to watch out for..phrases like “treats all forms of cancer” and “miraculously kills cancer cells and tumors.”