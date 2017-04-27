× Family seeking answers after grandfather hit, left for dead by driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family wants answers after their loved one was hit by a car in downtown Memphis. It was hours before he was discovered and taken to the hospital.

“We are all devastated because someone was just heartless enough to hit him and leave.”

Michelle Harp said her friend was hit by a car Friday night at the intersection of Peabody Place and Front Street.

“The injuries that he has sustained it was a pretty good hit. They had to have known that they hit him,” she said.

The victim has extensive injuries including fractures to his leg, pelvis and elbow. He was unable to move and laid alone on the street until hours later when someone spotted him and called 911.

“We are trying to get video footage so we can try to piece together the puzzle and hopefully get some answers,” Harp said. “The frustrating thing for us is someone just didn`t care. They kept driving and left him to die basically.”

This man`s family and friends told WREG he`s a fighter and, after several surgeries, he`s still hanging in there as they search for the person who they think didn`t care to stop to lend a hand.

“Human nature I would think would kick in but maybe it didn`t.”

“He`s got grand babies who are going to be wondering about him. It`s gonna be a long road to recovery — therapy and a wheel chair.”

A journey they feel would be easier traveled if only the person who hit their loved one would come forward.