At least a dozen reports of air conditioners stolen in past week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- As the temperature rises, more and more air conditioners are reported stolen.

Just this past week, WREG found more than a dozen reports of AC thefts happening all over Memphis.

"Usually it's on commercial buildings, but sometimes vacant buildings, and sometimes when people are in the homes when they take them in the middle of the night," said Casey Vincent with Choates Heating and Air.

He said AC thefts aren't uncommon this time of year, and said sometimes the thieves are just after the cooper or Freon inside.

MPD said so far this year, they've responded to 101 thefts.

We uncovered a long list showing every air conditioner reported stolen last year from January through July.

Close to 500 units. The most stolen in May, June and July.

A we approach those months, Vincent said he reminds his customers to take precautions.

"You can get a cage put on it or contact her alarm company and have them put an alarm on it. So if it's removed off your property the alarm will go off in an old notify the authorities

Authorities also suggest flood lights, moving your unit to a secure place, and getting a padlock and chain.

Jessica Gertler WREG News Channel 3.