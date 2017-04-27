78-year-old attends first prom, named Queen

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — There aren’t many occasions where Betty Johnson gets dolled up anymore.

“I’ve never had make up,” she said.

That’s how we know it’s a special day.

“Everything is wonderful today.”

Each year the upper classmen at the Hope Creek Care Center leave their aches and pains to the side and focus on making new memories together.

For Ms. Betty it’s even more special because it will be her first prom ever.

It’s hard to imagine the night getting any better, but it did.

“And our queen is Betty Johnson.”

You guessed right. With her Prince Charming, Leo, by her side, she accepted her crown with tears in her eyes.

“I’m speechless!”

Another first for this talker turned Prom Queen who said she will remember this special night forever.

“Very very happy. I don’t think I can keep the tears from coming.”