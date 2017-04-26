× West Memphis Police investigating Motel 6 homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide at a local motel.

WREG was told the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Motel 6 located on East Service Road near the dog track.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a four-door vehicle. Police said he did not have a shirt on at the time and may have injuries.

They said the suspect is not in custody at this time.