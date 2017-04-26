× Two suspects at large following Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are at large following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Parkway Village.

WREG was told a man was standing in his driveway just before 4 p.m. in the 5400 block of Jasmine Cove when he was robbed by a man and a woman.

As the pair were fleeing the scene, they turned and opened fire on the victim, grazing him on the right side of his head. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center but is expected to be okay.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a white Pontiac.

They have not been taken into custody.

If you can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.