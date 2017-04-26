Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of Memphis clothing line gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis business owner wants answers after he’s left trying to figure out how thieves managed to carry off at least $50,000 worth of gear from his store without anyone noticing.

Millionaire Grind clothing owner Ernest Fields said he noticed a large chunk of his livelihood had been snatched away from him right under his nose on Sunday.

"I went in, I noticed all the merchandise was gone. I wasn’t around when the event took place so I didn’t hear anything," said Fields.

Fields was preparing to open a new store next to his existing clothing store inside of the Hickory Ridge Mall when he noticed thieves had cleaned his shelves, wiping him out of much of his inventory.

"Right now we are at over $50,000 worth of merchandise that was stolen," said Fields.

He said that’s not even the grand total. Looking at his empty shelves he can’t figure out how no one noticed the criminals.

"Why are there no witnesses? Why can’t anyone tell me what they saw? And I’m wondering why there are so many cameras and we can’t find out who did it," said Fields.

"To me, it’s just a big question mark and I’m just constantly wondering why," added Fields.

The Memphis native told his social media followers to be on the look out for the merchandise lifted from his store. His post has now been shared dozens of times.

The business owner said what bothers him the most is that he would have gladly helped whoever stole from him.

"Whoever did it, if they would have asked, I probably would have gave it to them -- just the kind of person I am," added Fields.

He said now it’s not about getting the gear back, but finding out who wiped his shelves clean.

If you know anything or see the Millionaire Grind clothing brand anywhere but his store, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-Cash.