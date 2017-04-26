Teens to be tried as adults in pizza driver’s murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New developments in the murder case of a pizza delivery driver several months ago.

WREG has confirmed Marquez Thompson and Charles McClellan were both transferred from juvenile court to be tried as adults.

The two 16-year-old’s and LeAnthony Primer, 24, were arrested in November 2016 after they allegedly tried to rob Mia Jones, then shot her as she drove away.

All were charged with first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.