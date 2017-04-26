× Strong storms cause flooding in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather caused massive flooding in Arkansas Wednesday.

Cars in Pine Bluffs were getting stuck in high waters and need to be pushed out by firefighters or towed.

Flash flood warnings were also issued along and east of the I-30 corridor from Little Rock through Ouachita County.

In Cedarville, a bridge on Thompson Lane was also flooded.

Fayetteville firefighters rescued a person who got stranded on an air mattress along South School Avenue. Several people were trapped on a jungle gym at Greathouse Park along the Razorback Greenway. Luckily nobody was injured.

The storm also produced at least one funnel cloud in Russellville about the same time the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for most of the state.

Closer to home, the high winds caused power lines to be knocked over along Highway 1 causing traffic problems.

The winds were so strong that one of our crew said they had to pull over because it was difficult to keep the news van in the lane.

Other areas were reportedly pummeled by heavy rain and winds, but thankfully no one has reportedly been hurt.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move east Wednesday evening followed by cooler temperatures overnight.

Very strong winds just outside of Wyn. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/wNZ4vchSJt — Emmanuel Amido (@EmmanuelAmido) April 26, 2017

Seconds before sky opened in Cross Co, AR. What a downpour, high winds, thunder and lightning @3onyourside @JJaggers_WREG3 @TSimpson_WREG3 pic.twitter.com/6WHv8BRg2I — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) April 26, 2017