Social media helps nab another criminal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Social media once again lands a bad guy behind bars.

According to police records, a man called police after more than $10,000 worth of property was taken from his home in the 2400 block of Pate Road on March 30.

The family’s security cameras were rolling as a suspect broke a glass pane on the door and made his way inside. He then went to the front door and let a second man inside. Both were seen carrying property out of the home.

The victims provided a copy of the video to police, but also posted it to a Hispanic community page asking for help. Their patience eventually paid off when an anonymous individual messaged the victim and identified one of the suspects as Richard Saignapheth.

Investigators were also able to identify Saignapheth from a previous booking photo.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The second suspect has not been identified.