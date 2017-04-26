× Severe Weather moving through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the WREG viewing area.

Craighead, St. Francis, Poinsett, Mississippi, Crittenden and Cross counties in Arkansas are all under the warning until 6:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Greene, Randolph, Craighead and Lawrence counties until 7:45 p.m.

The entire WREG viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and quarter size hail are possible.

For your safety, move to an interior room of your home.

