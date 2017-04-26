× Prominent attorney arrested for domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prominent Memphis attorney Duncan Ragsdale is facing charges related to a domestic incident involving his live-in girlfriend.

Police say the 72-year-old was arrested Tuesday on domestic assault charges.

According to the affidavit, Ragsdale is accused of yelling at his girlfriend and slapping her in the face after she accused him of cheating on her.

Ragsdale is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

Ragsdale became well known in the Memphis area in 2001 when he filed a lawsuit against Memphis and Shelby County over the construction of FedExForum.

He claimed that the use of taxpayer funding to build the arena was unconstitutional without a public referendum.

The case was later thrown out by an appeals court.