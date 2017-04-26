× Police investigating two separate robberies minutes apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have their hands full investigating two separate robberies within minutes of each other.

The first happened around 8:45 p.m. at a CVS in the 5000 block of Stage Road.

Employees told officers the suspects were three men in a white Pontiac.

At this time, it’s unclear what was stolen.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers from the Appling Farms Station responded to a robbery at Leno’s Liqueur Store on Summer Avenue.

The suspect walked into the business armed with a handgun and robbed a customer and clerk inside.

In both cases, no injuries were reported, and none of the suspects are in custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.