Oxford man charged with taking nude photos of girlfriend without permission

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford man has been arrested for allegedly taking nude photos of his girlfriend without her permission.

Police say the woman went to police after she said she found the photos on a computer belonging to 21-year-old Jonathon Fox while she was using the computer.

A police report states the photos show the woman sleeping while they were taken.

A warrant was issued and police seized Fox’s laptop and phone.

Fox was given a $5,000 bond and charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes or invading the privacy for photography.