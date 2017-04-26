× National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 29!

Saturday, April 29 is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which provides an opportunity to clean out the medicine cabinet and safely dispose of unneeded, expired or unused prescription drugs.

Tennessee has an opioid crisis on its hands, with more than 1,400 people having died from drug overdoses in 2015.

Opioids include hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl and codeine, many of which are commonly prescribed, and all are highly addictive.

By disposing of your unneeded or expired prescription drugs, you’re helping fight the opioid crisis and keeping drugs out of the wrong hands.

On Saturday, April 29, pharmacists and law enforcement will be on hand at locations across the city to help you dispose of your medications.

Here’s what you need to know:

Substances accepted at take-back events:

• Unused or expired prescriptions that you legally possess

• Unused or expired medications that were prescribed to a person in your household

Substances not accepted at take-back events:

• Illicit drugs, such as marijuana, heroin and LSD

• Insulin syringes or other medical sharps and needles

• Asthma inhalers

• Iodine-containing medications

• Mercury-containing thermometers

DROP BOXES:

Kroger Locations:

11635 Hwy. 70

Arlington, Tennessee 38002

7615 Hwy. 70

Bartlett, Tennessee 38133

7735 Farmington Blvd.

Germantown, Tennessee 38138

7942 Winchester Road

Memphis, Tennessee 38125

Collierville Police Department

156 N. Rowlett St.

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Village Shops

9235 Poplar Ave.

Germantown, Tennessee 38139

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

1080 Madison Ave.

Memphis, Tennessee 38103

WHEN:

Saturday, April 29, 2017

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.