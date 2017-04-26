× Mike Conley, Zach Randolph named finalists for NBA community award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time ever, two Memphis Grizzlies basketball players have been declared finalists for the 2016-2017 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Both Mike Conley and Zach Randolph were nominated for their contributions to the Memphis community this season.

Now our boys in blue need your help!

Fans can vote for their favorite player on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram until May 5.

Here are the official rules for voting:

• Twitter: Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley. Retweets will count as votes.

• Instagram: Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley in the photo description. Commenting on a post using the three hashtags does not qualify as a vote.

• Facebook: Respond or comment on a post from an official NBA account (NBA, Memphis Grizzlies, NBA Cares, etc.) using #NBACommunityAssist #ZachRandolph #MikeConley.