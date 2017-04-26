× Man killed in apparent shootout at motel identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man fatally wounded in a shooting at a local motel has been identified as 55-year-old Patel Khandu.

The shooting happened at America’s Best Value Inn & Suites in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue.

Two witnesses told WREG they saw a man in a car fire about 15 shots out the window as he drove by. Khandu was caught in the middle of the shootout. He later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear if he was the intended target.

No one is in custody at this time.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.