Gun placed against customer’s neck during Family Dollar armed robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released video of an armed robbery at a local dollar store.

On April 24, a customer was entering the Family Dollar store in the 2900 block of Coleman when a man rushed him and put a gun to his neck. The two entered the store, and that’s when the suspect pointed a gun at the cashiers, demanding money.

He then fled the scene heading southbound.

No one inside the store was hurt.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

If you can help identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.