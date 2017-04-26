× Forrest City teen facing rape charges

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City teen is facing serious charges after he allegedly raped a student.

According to the police report, the girl started to feel sick during lunch in early March. While in the restroom she told another student that she wasn’t feeling well and wanted to go home. That student escorted her out of the building and into a vehicle. That’s when the teen told authorities she blacked out.

When she woke up, she discovered she was at home and was bleeding.

Authorities were told the teen tried to make her way to a neighbor’s house for help, but blacked out again in the yard.

The neighbor rushed the young girl to the Forrest City Medical Center for treatment.

Forrest City Police eventually identified 17-year-old Timothy Jones as a suspect in the case.

They said he is being charged as an adult.

WREG has learned the teen was charged as a juvenile for another rape in 2015. He was placed on probation for that crime.