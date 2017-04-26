× Female suspect at large after allegedly shooting coworker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a coworker following an altercation Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the two women were escorted off company property when the argument started. Once away from the building, Casondra Williams reportedly followed the victim and fired at least three shots at her as she sat in her car.

The woman drove herself to the Ashland Lake Apartments in the 5500 block of Foggy Hollow where she called for help. She is expected to be okay.

Williams is still at large.

Police wouldn’t say what company the women worked for. They said the incident happened near Stateline Road.