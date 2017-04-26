Enhanced risk for storms today in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have an enhanced risk for severe weather today in the Mid-South according to Weather Expert Todd Demers.

Increasing clouds and increasing rain chances today.

Highs will be near 80 with south winds picking up 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

Rain or thunder to be expected this evening with an elevated threat for severe weather this evening.

High winds, large hail, heavy rain all possible with these storms tonight.

Stormy weather this evening will give way to mild conditions for Thursday.

Highs will be near 70, with winds from the west.

