Customers claim they were ripped off at Memphis jewelry store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Customers say they were ripped off after they were sold jewelry that wasn't worth the hundreds they paid.

One customer, Theodore Leach, said he was sold what he thought was a diamond encrusted chain at Mr. Goldman VII inside the Southland Mall. He later discovered what he had received was actually cubic zirconia.

"Why would someone purchase real gold and put fake stones in real gold?" said Leach.

Leach said he made the discovery when he took the necklace to a pawn shop to get a loan.

"He pulled out the diamond tester and it had no response," added Leach.

After that he decided to take the jewelry back to the store where he bought it to show them his receipt. He also wanted to let them know he felt duped.

"When you take someone’s money and give them nothing, and then say 'I took your money. What are you going to do about it,' it’s robbery," said Shirley Garner.

Garner purchased her wedding set from the same retailer only to run into her own customer service issue.

She said her rings did have real diamonds but the diamonds kept falling out of the setting. She was there the day Leach confronted the store's owners. She pulled out her phone and recorded the whole thing.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the jewelry store has an A+ rating, but is not an accredited business. There’s also a complaint posted by another customer unhappy with customer service.

WREG reached out to the store to find out if they were aware of unsatisfied customers but got no response. We then reached out to Southland Mall but they also haven’t responded.

Garner said she’s no longer going to shop at the store.

Leach was given a solid gold charm in exchange for the charm he was originally sold.