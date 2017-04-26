× Arkansas detention officers plead guilty to mistreating juvenile inmates

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Two former juvenile detention officers in Arkansas have pleaded guilty to charges they conspired to assault inmates.

According to the Department of Justice, Peggy Kendrick and Dennis Fuller both worked at the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville. The pair assaulted and physically punished inmates who did not pose a threat by using pepper spray on them. After the use of the chemical, the teens would then be locked in their cell in order to “let them cook.”

Kendrick also encouraged other staff members to lie on their incident reports to cover up the abuse.

At sentencing, Kendrick faces a statutory maximum of 40 years behind bars. Fuller faces a maximum of ten years in prison.