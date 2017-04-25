Students celebrated at Knowledge Bowl luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ best and brightest students were celebrated at the annual Knowledge Bowl luncheon on Tuesday.

This is the 30th year for the trivia show which is recorded and aired right here on WREG.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was the keynote speaker at the luncheon.

“I wanted to challenge them in a couple of ways. Number one: to serve others. To give back to this Memphis community because they’ve been given so much. And number two: when they get out of college to come back to Memphis. Memphis needs them. They can make a big difference in Memphis. We want the best and brightest from the Memphis area to stay here.”

Over the 30 year run of Knowlege Bowl, WREG and its sponsors have given competitors more than $4 million in scholarships.