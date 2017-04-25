× Some ham products sold in Mid-South stores could have listeria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fineberg Packing Co. Inc. has recalled some of its products for fear of listeria contamination.

The Memphis-based company said 8,822 pounds of its ready-to-eat ham could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The following products have been recalled:

14-lb. vacuum-sealed packages containing “FINEBERG’S Finest Danish Brand BBQ Flavored Ham” with Sell by date 03/26/2017 and case code 17016.

30.6-lb. boxes containing 2 vacuum-sealed packages of “Holly Brand hickory smoked fully cooked HAM” with case code 17016.

The affected products were shipped to Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

If you have one of these items in your fridge or freezer, don’t eat it. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

There have been no reported incidents of consumers having a bad reaction to the ham, according to the USDA.