Recalls affect potato chips, frozen burritos and SUVs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frito Lay is recalling some of its Jalapeno Lay’s Kettle Cooked chips along with the Miss Vickie’s version of the same flavor.

The seasoning on the chips could me contaminated with salmonella.

The chips were sold in single bags and multi-packs.

The affected products have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4th or earlier.

Customers can call the company for more details at 1-866-272-9393.

If you’re watching your waistline with the Atkins diet, check your freezer.

Request Foods is recalling Atkins Chicken, Cheese and Bean burritos because they actually contain eggs and soy which are not listed on the package.

That could be a problem for people who are allergic.

Customers can take the frozen burritos back to the store where they bought them.

Mercedes is recalling more than 58,000 of its 4MATIC SUVs due to problems with the power steering.

Several 2016 models are affected.

Mercedes will notify owners and the recall should start in May.