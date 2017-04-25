Police looking for armed man who robbed Mexican restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Mexican restaurant April 22.
Police say the suspect, who was caught on video, pretended to be a customer before pulling a gun at Taqueria Los Jarochos on Summer Avenue.
When he demanded money, several people ran from the restaurant and were chased.
The suspect came across a man sitting in a truck and tried to rob him.
A shot was fired, but no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.