× Police looking for armed man who robbed Mexican restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Mexican restaurant April 22.

Police say the suspect, who was caught on video, pretended to be a customer before pulling a gun at Taqueria Los Jarochos on Summer Avenue.

When he demanded money, several people ran from the restaurant and were chased.

The suspect came across a man sitting in a truck and tried to rob him.

A shot was fired, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.