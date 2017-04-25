× Palestine Festival is this weekend!

Thousands are expected in Overton Park this weekend for the second annual Palestine Fest.

It’s a celebration of Palestinian culture from music and fashion to food!

Yasmine Omari is one of the organizers.

She’s here with Chef Baseem Ibrahim from Zam Zamz Mediterranean Grill.

Palestine Festival

Saturday

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greensward at Overton Park

Rice Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

½ Cup White Rice

1 Cup Sugar

½ Gal Milk

Rose Water or Vanilla Extract

Tbl Spoon Corn Starch

Tbl Spoon Flour

Ground Cinnamon or Shredded Coconut

Directions: