Palestine Festival is this weekend!

Posted 11:15 am, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, April 25, 2017

 

Thousands are expected in Overton Park this weekend for the second annual Palestine Fest.

It’s a celebration of Palestinian culture from music and fashion to food!

Yasmine Omari is one of the organizers.

She’s here with Chef Baseem Ibrahim from Zam Zamz Mediterranean Grill.

 

 

Rice Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

  • ½ Cup White Rice
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • ½ Gal Milk
  • Rose Water or Vanilla Extract
  • Tbl Spoon Corn Starch
  • Tbl Spoon Flour
  • Ground Cinnamon or Shredded Coconut

Directions:

  • Place ½ cup rice in pot and soak in water for 15 min. (water should be slightly above rice).
  • After soaking, bring water to boil. Do not cover. (Rice should be edible).
  • In separate container Mix in 6 tbl spoon cornstarch and 1 tbl Spoon flour into 1 Cup cold water.
  • Set mixture to the side.
  • Boil ½ gal Milk in pot containing rice add a splash of rosewater or vanilla extract for flavor.
  • As soon as milk starts to boil add in 1 cup sugar.
  • Also slowly pour on premade mixture or flour and cornstarch while stirring, until it starts to thicken.
  • When it thickens remove from heat.
  • Pour into cups or containers and let it cool.
  • Garnish with ground cinnamon/coconut flakes for flavor.
  • Place in the fridge until it has the consistency of jello.