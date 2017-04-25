Palestine Festival is this weekend!
Thousands are expected in Overton Park this weekend for the second annual Palestine Fest.
It’s a celebration of Palestinian culture from music and fashion to food!
Yasmine Omari is one of the organizers.
She’s here with Chef Baseem Ibrahim from Zam Zamz Mediterranean Grill.
- Palestine Festival
- Saturday
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Greensward at Overton Park
Rice Pudding Recipe
Ingredients:
- ½ Cup White Rice
- 1 Cup Sugar
- ½ Gal Milk
- Rose Water or Vanilla Extract
- Tbl Spoon Corn Starch
- Tbl Spoon Flour
- Ground Cinnamon or Shredded Coconut
Directions:
- Place ½ cup rice in pot and soak in water for 15 min. (water should be slightly above rice).
- After soaking, bring water to boil. Do not cover. (Rice should be edible).
- In separate container Mix in 6 tbl spoon cornstarch and 1 tbl Spoon flour into 1 Cup cold water.
- Set mixture to the side.
- Boil ½ gal Milk in pot containing rice add a splash of rosewater or vanilla extract for flavor.
- As soon as milk starts to boil add in 1 cup sugar.
- Also slowly pour on premade mixture or flour and cornstarch while stirring, until it starts to thicken.
- When it thickens remove from heat.
- Pour into cups or containers and let it cool.
- Garnish with ground cinnamon/coconut flakes for flavor.
- Place in the fridge until it has the consistency of jello.