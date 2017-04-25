× MPD investigating string of cell phone store burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a string of burglaries at cell phone stores across the city.

The burglaries happened early Tuesday morning at AT&T stores on Union Ave. and Hacks Cross Rd. and at a T-Mobile store on Perkins Rd.

At the Union Ave. AT&T store, police say the thief backed his vehicle into a window on the side of the business, breaking it to gain access to the merchandise inside.

At Perkins and American Way, the suspect drove his vehicle through the front of the T-Mobile store.

On Hacks Cross, police say the thief broke out a window and took several items.

Police are now gathering evidence from each scene to try and identify the suspects and confirm whether these cases are linked.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on these burglaries.