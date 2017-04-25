× Mayor Jim Strickland proposes new budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Continuing to be “brilliant at the basics” — that is the goal Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is aiming for as he presented his proposed budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

According to the plan, the mayor is looking to make the city safer by increasing pay and retention for Memphis Police, increasing recruiting classes, making necessary changes to the 911 call center and approving more overtime so police can focus on high-crime areas.

As for pensions, the budgets calls for the city to spend $55.1 million. According to the city, that’s five percent higher than required by the state for 2018. The ultimate goal is to have the pensions fully funded by 2020.

He also suggested keeping students off the streets by re-opening 10 local libraries this week. In addition, all 24 libraries will have extended hours during the summer months and will be equipped with literacy components.

Approximately $18.5 million of the budget will go towards paving city streets — a $2 million increase from the current budget and almost double what was spent in the 2015 fiscal year.

The proposed operating budget will be $668.7 million, and the proposed capital improvement budget is $77.8 million.

So how does this affect taxpayers?

The mayor said residents should expect to see a $5 increase on their stormwater and sewer fees per month.

The proposed budget will not call for a property tax increase.

“When we’re smart stewards of the public’s money and run an efficient government, it truly is possible to increase what we do for young people, continue to solidify public safety, double down on infrastructure and core services, and still not place the burden of a property tax increase on our citizens,” said Mayor Strickland.

The City Council still has to approve the budget.

Budget hearings will begin May 2 with a decision being made by July 1.