× Here are the rules for our Kite Flying Cash Contest starting May 1

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by WREG-TV and reside in the Memphis Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of WREG-TV, WREG License, LLC , (collectively, the “Sponsor”), and their respective affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. The Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Winners of any other WREG-TV Sweepstakes since May 1, 2016 will be disqualified. WREG reserves the right to validate eligibility based on stated rules.

2. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 6:00 am CT and ends on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:35 pm CT (the “Entry Period”). All weekends during the Entry Period are not included in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to shorten or extend the Sweepstakes Period due to events beyond its control or for the reasons set forth herein.

3. Sweepstakes Entry: Each weekday beginning Monday, May 1, 2017 and continuing through Friday, May 19, 2017, viewers will be invited to watch or listen to WREG-TV News Channel 3 newscasts at the following times: 6:00-7:00 am CT and 10:00-10:30 pm CT newscasts; during each newscast there will be an identified cue with a phone number, that newscast’s “Kite Flying Cash Word” which will be revealed on-screen, and an invitation to call the specified toll free phone number. The third person who calls after the cue is announced will be asked if they know that newscast’s “Kite Flying Cash Word”. If the caller correctly names the “Kite Flying Cash Word”, he or she is the participant for that newscast, assuming all eligibility requirements are met (“Participant”). If the initial third caller does not correctly name the “Kite Flying Cash Word” for that newscast, he or she will be disqualified and the next caller on the line will be asked for the “Kite Flying Cash Word” and whether they meet the eligibility requirements. This process will continue until a caller can correctly name the “Kite Flying Cash Word” and meet the eligibility requirements. That person will become the participant. Note that by calling and entering this Sweepstakes, if selected you consent to having your voice, name and biographical information announced on-air during one of the aforementioned newscasts.

4. Prize: Prizes for the Participants are determined by the play of the “Kite Flying Cash” game during the 6:00-7:00 am CT and 10:00-10:30 pm CT newscasts. During each newscast, a commercial will reveal a predetermined “Kite Flying Cash” word and a dollar amount will appear on-screen, ranging from $300-$1,500. The Participant for that newscast will win the prize amount revealed in the “Kite Flying Cash” promotional announcement, payable in a cash debit card. WREG reserves the right to pre-record the “Kite Flying Cash” segment prior to air due to time constraints. There will be a potential total of two prize winners each weekday, one from each of the following newscasts: the 6:00-7:00 am CT and 10:00-10:30 pm CT newscasts, subject to participant’s eligibility.

5. Winner Notifications: The Sweepstakes winners will be notified by telephone during their call-in.

6. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one (1) winner per person, household, and phone number. Winners are subject to verification by WREG-TV of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number. Sweepstakes winner may be issued an IRS form 1099 if the prize value is $600 or more. In order to claim his or her prize, each winner must appear in person at the business offices of WREG, located at 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103 during normal business hours (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.), within ten (10) days after winning or the prize may be forfeited. Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. If a winner is disqualified or is otherwise found to be ineligible, Sponsor reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than provided more in these Official Rules. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner.

7. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law, including but not limited to their voice and other biographical information being used during the call in a particular newscast. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS PROHIBITED AND MAY RESULY IN DISQUALIFICATION.

8. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes shall be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Sweepstakes. Other than the prizes received by the winner, no entrant shall be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor shall have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Official Rules.

9. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless WREG-TV, WREG License, LLC, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, or from participation in and/or entry into the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity and for acceptance, delivery, or use of any prize; (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, including attorneys’ fees.

10. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s) and assume no responsibility for (a) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless or hardline calling service, busy lines, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (b) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (c) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (d) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (e) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to telephone, mobile phone or other PDA device, (f) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, or (g) entries which are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof). Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process, are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

PRIZE(S) ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE RELEASED PARTIES HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND/OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

11. Choice of Law/Forum: Tennessee law shall govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Tennessee’s choice of law rules. The courts of Tennessee shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes.

12. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WREG-TV, c/o Debbie Bringle, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103, by May 19, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours at WREG-TV’s business offices or online at http://www.wreg.com.

13. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WREG-TV, c/o Tracy Whitaker, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours after May 19, 2017.

14. Compliance with Law: The conduct of the Sweepstakes is governed by the applicable laws of the United States of America, which take precedence over any rule to the contrary herein.

15. Rights Reserved: The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Sweepstakes and Sweepstakes website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsor without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Sponsor: WREG-TV, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Material Terms

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Entrants must be legal US residents, 18+ residing in Memphis DMA. Void elsewhere & where prohibited. Sweepstakes runs from 6:00 am CT on Monday, May 1, 2017 to 10:35 pm CT on May 19, 2017. Entrants will be invited to watch or listen to WREG-TV weekday newscasts at the following times: 6:00-7:00 am CT and 10:00-10:30 pm CT newscasts; during each newscast there will be an identified cue with a phone number, “Kite Flying Cash Word”, and an invitation to call the specified toll free phone number. The third person who calls after the cue is announced and correctly names the “Kite Flying Cash” Cash Word will be declared the winner. Prizes for the Participants are determined by the spot announcement of the “Kite Flying Cash Word” and the prize value announced, revealing an amount between $300-$1,500. A potential total of two winners per day. Odds of winning depend on number of callers for each Kite Flying Cash Word. Sponsor: WREG-TV, 803 Channel 3 Drive, Memphis, TN 38103.