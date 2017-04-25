× Girl shaves head for late mom, brother with cancer

CALGARY, Alberta — A Canadian girl’s bravery is quite an inspiration.

Nine-year-old Sofia Smith — who lost her mother to cancer — wept as she got her first-ever hair cut Friday.

She shaved her long locks in honor of her late mother and to show solidarity with her teen brother, who’s now also fighting cancer.

“It makes me feel good ’cause I’m doing it for someone I really love,” she said.

About 70 other students shaved their heads at the event.

Sofia’s goal was to raise a few hundred dollars for a Calgary cancer charity, but she ended up raising $20,000.

As for Sofia’s brother, he’s undergoing chemotherapy and his prognosis is good.