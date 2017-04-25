× Facebook sale goes wrong in Shops of Saddle Creek parking lot

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Facebook sale went horribly wrong at the Shops of Saddle Creek in Germantown.

Germantown Police told WREG a man met Kelvin Johnson at the shopping center to make an exchange late last week, just before 7 p.m.

The two met on the Facebook Marketplace—a part of the popular social media site used to advertise items for sale.

Johnson was supposed to buy a $6,000 diamond ring from the victim. Instead, the victim said he got into Johnson`s car and drove a short distance. As they stopped in front of the JCrew, another man approached and held the victim at gunpoint, demanding the ring.

The victim got out of Johnson`s car and turned over the ring. The suspects then drove off.

As the victim called 911, he followed the men. They eventually stopped near a dry cleaner off Poplar and pointed a gun at the victim. Police said Johnson and the other gunman ditched the car and took off running.

Authorities found Johnson hiding in a nearby dumpster.

People we talked to today said while it seems the victim was doing the right thing to be in a public place for a transaction, it`s a reminder always to be aware.