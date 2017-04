× Crash slows traffic on I-40 near Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The eastbound lanes of I-40 have slowed as crews work a wreck near Covington Pike.

At least two cars were involved in that accident. The eastbound lanes are partially blocked.

WREG’s Luke Jones reported seeing at least one person being put on a stretcher on the scene.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m.