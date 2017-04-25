Commissioner Justin Ford must wear ankle bracelet due to charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford went before a judge Tuesday on assault and false imprisonment charges.

Our crews were in the courtroom as Ford's case was heard.

Ford is accused of choking his girlfriend and holding her against her will at a restaurant over the weekend.

An attorney for Ford said he was concerned all comments on a police affidavit came from a witness and none from the alleged victim.

He is out of jail and has a court-ordered ankle bracelet.

Ford was allowed to exit the court through a rear door.

The judge said that was allowed for 'safety reasons.'