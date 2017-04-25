Bear spotted on surveillance video in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police have confirmed a small bear was spotted in the city limits.

The animal was caught on surveillance video near the intersection of Billy Maher and Old Brownsville Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He was seen heading west towards unincorporated Shelby County.

“If you see or come in contact with this animal, please keep in mind, this is a wild animal and should not be approached,” the department posted on their Facebook page.

If seen inside the city of Bartlett, you can call Bartlett Police at (901) 385-5555. If seen outside the city limits, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 222-5500.