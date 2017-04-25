× An aggravated robbery sends a man to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aggravated robbery at a Mexican restaurant sends a man to the hospital and the shooter is still on the run.

This all happened Saturday, but the video wasn’t made public until Tuesday.

The restaurant is in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue.

Two employees were there at the time of the shooting. One of them told WREG she had to think fast to save her life.

The employee, Juana Garcia, said she was in the back of the Los Jarochos restaurant cutting fruit when a man walked inside.

“When he came in, he asked the cashier what kind of ice cream that was and what other things they had and he was acting normal on the phone,” said Garcia.

But it wasn`t long before he demanded cash from the register.

“Then he got the gun out and pointed it at the cashier,” said Garcia.

Garcia said once she saw the gun she hid at the back of the store and took off out the back door. In this surveillance video, you see the crook jump over the counter and point the gun directly at the cashier before chasing Garcia outside.

“I asked two guys for help and when I crossed the street I heard the gun shots,” said Garcia.

Seconds later, that same guy tried to rob a man sitting in his car in the parking lot. The suspect fired several shots before taking off running down Summer Avenue.

The robber got away with no money and sent the driver to hospital in critical condition.

Berclair has had more than its share of similar robberies lately, targeting businesses owned by Latinos. In fact, thieves hit four such businesses just last month.

“I think the owner is going to start doing other things to help us be more safe and explain to us what to do if this ever happens again,” said Garcia.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.