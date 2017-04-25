× 11-year-old missing after he ‘pretended’ to go to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 11-year-old boy is missing.

Police said Marcus Edmundson had been suspended from school at Ford Road Elementary School. Tuesday morning, he pretended to leave for school because he didn’t want his mother to find about about the suspension, according to the City Watch alert.

Marcus is classified as a runaway juvenile in the alert that was issued shortly after he went missing.

The alert describes the boy as a 4-foot-11, 85-pound black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red polo-style shirt and black pants.

His school is located on 3336 Ford Road, and he left from his home about a mile north on Peebles Road.

If you see him, call police at 545-2677.