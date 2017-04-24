Police: Two charged in road rage incident stretching across Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shots were fired in the historic Memphis Central Gardens neighborhood.

Two men are facing charges as police call it a case of road rage.

Christopher Shanklin is facing a list of charges, including three counts of aggravated assault, after officers say he opened fire on Joe Tockey, who is also charged with aggravated assault.

Memphis Police say the two men charged took their frustration on the road too far.

Billy Reed saw his neighborhood at Peabody and Lemaster lined with police cruisers.

"You’re going to have an accident, I ain't too worried about that. Guys getting out with guns 'cause they’re mad at somebody that is a bad sign," said Reed.

Memphis Police said Tockey is recovering after he was grazed by a bullet.

A crash report shows the initial fight began a mile and a half away at North Parkway and McLean.

Police said Shanklin pulled in front of Tockey, slammed on the brakes, causing Tockey to rear-end his vehicle, and took off. From there Tockey began chasing him, he says to get Shanklin’s tag number.

Tockey claimed he was brake-checked several times until they reached Peabody and Lemaster, where they collided again. This time police say Shanklin got out of his vehicle and fired a shot, grazing Tockey’s ear and shoulder. From there Shanklin began chasing Tockey until he laid on the ground.

Believe it or not, an off-duty officer was driving by when he saw all the commotion and detained the two until other officers arrived.

"People are crazy these days. I walk here three or four days a week. I’ve never had any trouble," said Esther Wipf, who frequently walks in the area.

WREG was there as children played outside at the school along Peabody.

Police said the shots rang out around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wipf said she’s thankful it didn’t happen during school hours.