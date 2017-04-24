Memphis police search for suspect targeting drivers at Overton Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police say there’s been an uptick in car break-ins in Midtown, with one suspect behind a handful of them.

He was caught on camera using some of the stolen credit cards he took from the cars, and police say he has a break-in tactic that keeps his crime quiet in Overton Park.

“That’s crazy that people would do that while you’re out trying to have fun," said Perry Johnson, who lives in Memphis. "The kids aren’t too far away. The dogs over there. This is not the place for it.”

Police say Overton Park’s been one recent target for car break-ins as drivers go out to exercise or play with their dogs or kids.

“They’re really probably not thinking their car’s going to be a target in the park, especially if it’s in broad daylight," said Lavonna, who lives in Memphis.

Police are trying to find one suspect in particular who's being connected to at least four car break-ins inside the park.

“The unknown suspect then goes to gas stations to use the victim’s stolen credit cards," said Officer Louis Brownlee with MPD.

“I think it’s sad," said Bobby Parson, who lives in Memphis. "You know what I’m saying, taking from each other, we’re all we got.”

But it’s not just Overton Park being affected. Just this past week, there were a dozen reports of thefts from cars within a one-mile radius of Overton Square.

Police say what several of these incidents have in common is the suspect breaks in through a window, rummages through your car, takes your stuff and leaves out that same window.

“On some of them, it says the alarm was not triggered," said Brownlee.

Which makes police stress the importance of not leaving items in your car.

“I always encourage my family members to only take the card that you need and bring your driver’s license and you carry that on your person," said Brownlee.

Memphis police say they’re going to have extra patrols in the Midtown area in response to these break-ins.

If you recognize the suspect from the surveillance video in the video version of this story, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. His car is described as a 1998 to 2000 black Nissan Maxima with a spoiler and possible drive-out tag.