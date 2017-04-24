× Man shot during robbery at Family Dollar, suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been robbed and shot at a Family Dollar store.

Police responded to the location at 2980 Summer Ave. Monday evening.

Police said he was shot in the leg and is not in critical condition.

Police said the two suspects fled the scene.

Officers were also called to an armed robbery at another Family Dollar store, on 2912 Coleman, around the same time. No one was hurt in that incident, police said.